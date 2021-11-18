Home>>
Young Chinese man shows off feat with 100-kilogram blade
(People's Daily App) 17:10, November 18, 2021
In Yuncheng, the birthplace of one of China’s most famous novels “Shuihuzhuan”, or Water Margin, local martial artists would stage a special performance by lifting, swinging, rotating a traditional blade. Their swift moves make audiences forget the blade weighs around 100 kilograms.
The martial art, begun in the Qing Dynasty, has been listed as a local intangible cultural heritage in Heze, Shandong Province.
Click on the video to see the charm of their performance.
(Video source: Kuaishou, compiled by Dang Jiaxuan)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.