Young Chinese man shows off feat with 100-kilogram blade

(People's Daily App) 17:10, November 18, 2021

In Yuncheng, the birthplace of one of China’s most famous novels “Shuihuzhuan”, or Water Margin, local martial artists would stage a special performance by lifting, swinging, rotating a traditional blade. Their swift moves make audiences forget the blade weighs around 100 kilograms.

The martial art, begun in the Qing Dynasty, has been listed as a local intangible cultural heritage in Heze, Shandong Province.

