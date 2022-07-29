Home>>
Chinese mainland reports 60 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 10:28, July 29, 2022
BEIJING, July 29 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 60 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 21 in Gansu Province, the National Health Commission said Friday.
Altogether 390 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified in 12 provincial-level regions.
A total of 151 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Thursday, said the commission in its report.
The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 222,314 on the Chinese mainland as of Thursday.
Thursday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.
