Chinese mainland reports 60 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 10:28, July 29, 2022

BEIJING, July 29 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 60 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 21 in Gansu Province, the National Health Commission said Friday.

Altogether 390 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified in 12 provincial-level regions.

A total of 151 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Thursday, said the commission in its report.

The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 222,314 on the Chinese mainland as of Thursday.

Thursday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.

