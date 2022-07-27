Home>>
Chinese mainland reports 79 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 10:48, July 27, 2022
BEIJING, July 27 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 79 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 33 in Guangxi, 19 in Sichuan and 15 in Gansu, the National Health Commission said Wednesday.
Altogether 525 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified in 14 provincial-level regions on Tuesday.
A total of 130 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Tuesday, said the commission.
The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 222,044 on the Chinese mainland as of Tuesday.
Tuesday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.
