Global delicacies attract visitors at 2nd China International Consumer Products Expo

People's Daily Online) 10:20, July 29, 2022

Photo shows European food on display at the second China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. (People’s Daily Online/Pan Huiwen)

High-quality agricultural products and a diverse range of cuisines have been unveiled at the second China International Consumer Products Expo, which opened on July 25 in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, attracting many visitors.

In the hall for food, supplements and beverages, delicacies from all over the world are on display such as 5J Cinco jotas ham, a product of Osborne Group and also Spain's national treasure, steaks of Tyson Foods, Inc. of the United States and cubilose from Southeast Asia.

