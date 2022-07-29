Chinese spokesperson slams NATO for strategic concept referring to China

Xinhua) 08:58, July 29, 2022

BEIJING, July 28 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese defense spokesperson on Thursday voiced firm opposition to certain content regarding China in a strategic concept document published by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

Wu Qian, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks in response to a press inquiry regarding the issue.

The document distorts facts, instigates confrontation and conflicts, and makes irresponsible remarks on China's normal military development and national defense policy, said Wu.

China is a consistent builder of world peace, a contributor to global growth, a defender of the international order, and a provider of public goods. China's military development not only underpins efforts to safeguard the country's sovereignty, security, and development interests but also promotes world peace and stability, and provides more public security goods worldwide, said Wu.

Over the years, the Chinese military has been actively engaged in international peacekeeping, naval escort, humanitarian aid, and anti-pandemic missions, making substantial contributions to safeguarding world peace, Wu said.

In stark contrast, since its inception, NATO has initiated or engaged in wars globally, killing innocent civilians and turning tens of millions into displaced refugees. In its essence, NATO is a war machine, a military tool in furtherance of the United States hegemony, and a systemic threat to world peace and stability, said Wu.

Gone are the days when the Chinese people were at the mercy of others, Wu said, urging NATO to stop fabricating lies, stoking confrontations, and causing tensions.

China will firmly defend its national sovereignty, security and development interests, and will not allow external forces to destabilize the Asia-Pacific region, Wu said.

