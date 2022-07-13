NATO hostility towards China "irrational": Brazilian news magazine

MEXICO CITY, July 12 (Xinhua) -- NATO's fabrication of the so-called "China threat" is baseless and misguided, as the relic of the Cold War era has been seeking out "a boogeyman to justify its existence," Brazilian online news magazine Forum has report.

"China's development presents the world with an opportunity, not a challenge," said the report headlined "Why NATO's stance against China is irrational."

China views development as the key to solving many of the world's overwhelming problems, and therefore, the country has promoted the joint construction of the Belt and Road and proposed the Global Development Initiative to broaden the world consensus of building a better world for all, it said.

"Since the founding of the People's Republic of China, the country has never started a war, never occupied one inch of foreign land, never engaged in proxy wars and never participated in or organized any military bloc," said the report.

In fact, it is not China, but NATO that the international community needs to be wary of, it noted.

"From Afghanistan to Iraq, from Libya to Syria, the bloc's military adventures have claimed countless lives and displaced millions," it said.

