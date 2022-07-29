Global Digital Economy Conference 2022 held in Beijing

Xinhua) 07:54, July 29, 2022

Photo taken on July 28, 2022 shows an unmanned vehicle for bank service during the Global Digital Economy Conference 2022 at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China. Themed "Embrace a Digital Future -- New Factors, New Rules, New Patterns", the Global Digital Economy Conference 2022 is scheduled to be held in Beijing from July 28 to 30, showcasing the latest achievements in the digital economy. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

Photo taken on July 28, 2022 shows an exterior view of the China National Convention Center, where the Global Digital Economy Conference 2022 is held, in Beijing, capital of China. Themed "Embrace a Digital Future -- New Factors, New Rules, New Patterns", the Global Digital Economy Conference 2022 is scheduled to be held in Beijing from July 28 to 30, showcasing the latest achievements in the digital economy. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

Photo taken on July 28, 2022 shows an experience hall of metaverse technologies during the Global Digital Economy Conference 2022 at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China. Themed "Embrace a Digital Future -- New Factors, New Rules, New Patterns", the Global Digital Economy Conference 2022 is scheduled to be held in Beijing from July 28 to 30, showcasing the latest achievements in the digital economy. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

Photo taken on July 28, 2022 shows an intelligent quality testing all-in-one machine during the Global Digital Economy Conference 2022 at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China. Themed "Embrace a Digital Future -- New Factors, New Rules, New Patterns", the Global Digital Economy Conference 2022 is scheduled to be held in Beijing from July 28 to 30, showcasing the latest achievements in the digital economy. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

A visitor tours the exhibition hall of the Global Digital Economy Conference 2022 at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China, July 28, 2022. Themed "Embrace a Digital Future -- New Factors, New Rules, New Patterns", the Global Digital Economy Conference 2022 is scheduled to be held in Beijing from July 28 to 30, showcasing the latest achievements in the digital economy. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

A staff member displays a mobile phone application that provides a virtual tour of the Great Wall during the Global Digital Economy Conference 2022 at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China, July 28, 2022. Themed "Embrace a Digital Future -- New Factors, New Rules, New Patterns", the Global Digital Economy Conference 2022 is scheduled to be held in Beijing from July 28 to 30, showcasing the latest achievements in the digital economy. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

A staff member showcases a motion capture device during the Global Digital Economy Conference 2022 at China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China, July 28, 2022. Themed "Embrace a Digital Future -- New Factors, New Rules, New Patterns", the Global Digital Economy Conference 2022 is scheduled to be held in Beijing from July 28 to 30, showcasing the latest achievements in the digital economy. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

Photo taken on July 28, 2022 shows an exhibition hall of the Global Digital Economy Conference 2022 at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China. Themed "Embrace a Digital Future -- New Factors, New Rules, New Patterns", the Global Digital Economy Conference 2022 is scheduled to be held in Beijing from July 28 to 30, showcasing the latest achievements in the digital economy. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

