Digital Economy Thematic Forum of World Youth Development Forum held in Beijing

People's Daily Online) 10:24, July 25, 2022

One audience recorded the scene with his mobile phone on the Digital Economy Thematic Forum of World Youth Development Forum. Photo: Chen Jian/China Youth Daily

BEIJING, July 23 -- As a significant part of the World Youth Development Forum, the Digital Economy Thematic Forum was held in Beijing on Saturday. Nearly 400 officials, scholars, entrepreneurs, heads of international organizations and youth leaders from all over the world attended the forum either via video or by person, discussing various topics covering promoting youth participation at the global level and jointly embracing the opportunities and challenges of digital economy.

Distinguished guests from different backgrounds delivered speeches, including Xu Kemin, Chief Economist of Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, Beate Trankmann, Resident Representative of UNDP China, Fu Zhenbang, Vice President of All-China Youth Federation and Mats Granryd, Director General of GSMA. They all agreed that young people as digital natives can make good use of the benefits of digital economy to promote world development and seek solutions to the pressing issues facing humanity.

Fu stressed that as the most enthusiastic and innovative group, young people always play a significant role in promoting human progress and changes of the era. In the tide of digital economy development, the characteristics and advantages of young people are more prominent, becoming the new force of digital technology innovation and digital economy development.

In the sharing session of youth engagement, young entrepreneurs from different countries such as China, India and Bangladesh, shared their experience in using digital technology to empower industry development, contributing youth wisdom to the implementation of the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The forum was hosted by All-China Youth Federation, organized by China Youth Daily, co-organized by KAB National Promotion Office and supported by GF Securities Social Charity Foundation.

Source: China Youth Daily

