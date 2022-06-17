Conference on industrial Internet provides inspiration for digital transformation

June 17, 2022

CHENGDU, June 16 (Xinhua) -- The 2022 International Conference on the Industrial Internet was held via video link on Wednesday, gathering political leaders, academics, experts, and enterprise representatives to discuss related topics.

Digital enterprise transformation, high-quality development of the industrial chain, the industrial Internet plus intelligent manufacturing in the 5G era, industrial software and security, and innovation to develop the global industrial Internet were among topics discussed during the conference.

Themed "create a new era of the digital economy based on industrial Internet innovation and development," the conference was jointly held by the provincial government of Sichuan in southwest China and the China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation Limited (CASIC).

Long Guoqiang, deputy head of the Development Research Center of the State Council, said China's industrial Internet is entering the fast lane of development.

According to Long, the industrial Internet applies in 45 major categories of China's national economy, effectively promoting quality and efficiency improvement, cost reduction, and green and safe development of the real economy. The scale of China's industrial Internet industry has exceeded 1 trillion yuan (about 149 billion U.S. dollars).

Major industrial countries regard digital transformation as a strategic choice to build new competitive advantages, and the industrial Internet is a significant path for industrial digital transformation, said Wei Yiyin, an academician with the Chinese Academy of Engineering.

Data released by the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology showed that there are currently more than 150 influential industrial Internet platforms in China, linking more than 78 million sets of industrial equipment and serving more than 1.6 million industrial enterprises.

Advanced industrial Internet platforms and tools such as INDICS-OS, an industrial Internet operating system developed by CASIC, were launched at the conference.

The INDICS platform has linked more than 1.7 million devices, supported 179 kinds of industrial protocols, provided more than 18,000 industrial APPs, and served 336,000 enterprises.

