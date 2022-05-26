Chinese official urges high-quality development of digital economy

Xinhua) 17:01, May 26, 2022

BEIJING, May 26 (Xinhua) -- A senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on Thursday called for leveraging strategic opportunities to accelerate the high-quality development of the digital economy.

Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks while addressing via video link the opening ceremony of the China International Big Data Industry Expo 2022 held in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province.

Noting that the digital economy has bright prospects and a great role to play, Huang stressed the importance of promoting the full-chain digital transformation of key industries and key enterprises. He urged further integration between the development of the digital economy and the real economy.

Huang called for further digitization in public services and improving the governance of the digital economy, as well as exploring international cooperation to benefit people around the globe.

This year's expo was held online, with the participation of over 100 renowned enterprises from countries such as China, Germany, and Japan.

