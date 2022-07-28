China takes multiple measures to ensure power supply: official

Xinhua) 09:28, July 28, 2022

BEIJING, July 27 (Xinhua) -- China has taken a slew of measures to ensure an adequate supply of power amid the growing demand for electricity during the summer, an energy official said on Wednesday.

Since July, the demand for power has been rapidly increasing due to the high temperatures that have struck many regions of the country, said He Yang, an official from the National Energy Administration, at a press conference.

The administration has continuously strengthened its monitoring of the power supply and demand in each province so that it can respond in a timely manner when problems occur, He said.

China has also accelerated its construction of major power infrastructure projects, which have effectively enhanced the country's power supply capacity, He said.

The coal inventories at power plants have continued to expand amid the country's efforts to ramp up coal production, providing strong support for the country's electricity supply, He said.

The country's power generation rose 0.7 percent year on year to reach 3.96 trillion kilowatt-hours in the first six months of this year, official data shows.

