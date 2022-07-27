We Are China

A skydiver luckily catches a glimpse of the takeoff of the Wentian lab module

(People's Daily App) 11:16, July 27, 2022

What a coincidence! A man witnessed the launch of the Wentian lab module while parachuting.

(Subtitles by Huang Yating; Compiled by Sun Shulang)

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)