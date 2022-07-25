China's Wentian lab module docks with Tianhe core module combination

Xinhua) 08:09, July 25, 2022

BEIJING, July 25 (Xinhua) -- Wentian, the first lab module of China's space station, has successfully docked with the combination of the Tianhe core module, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).

The Wentian module, launched on Sunday afternoon, docked with the front port of Tianhe at 3:13 a.m. Monday (Beijing Time), after it entered the planned orbit and completed state setting.

The whole process took approximately 13 hours, the CMSA said.

It is the first time that China's two 20-tonne-level spacecrafts conducted rendezvous and docking in orbit, and also the first time that space rendezvous and docking were carried out during the astronauts' in-orbit stay in the space station, the CMSA said.

Later, the Shenzhou-14 astronauts will enter Wentian as scheduled, the CMSA said.

