Local products of Hainan gain popularity at 2nd China International Consumer Products Expo

People's Daily Online) 11:11, July 27, 2022

Photo shows the Hainan Pavilion at the second China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou, capital of Hainan Province. (Photo/Li Haorong)

A dazzling array of products from south China’s Hainan Province shown at the second China International Consumer Products Expo, which kicked off on July 25 in Haikou, capital of the tropical province, attract many visitors these days.

Inside the Hainan Pavilion, products which fall into such sectors as tourism, high-tech industries, the modern service industry, agriculture with local features, healthcare and education of the island province are on display during the six-day expo.

The third-generation hydrogen fuel cell vehicle of Haima Automobile Co., Ltd., for example, is a representative product of the province that made its debut at the expo. The 70MPa hydrogen fuel cell vehicle supports a driving range of 800 kilometers on a single charge. And it only takes three to five minutes to refuel it with hydrogen. With an estimated price of 800,000 yuan ($118,400), it is expected to be put into simulated trial operations in 2023.

Another representative product, a yacht called Ke Da Ya developed by a local company is sold at 228,000 yuan, which is more affordable compared to other yachts.

Brocade and embroidery works from the local Li ethnic group, which are intangible cultural heritage items of the province, are much loved by the visitors, despite high prices.

In addition, there are some shawls with the scent of Hainan’s agarwood. Since they were launched, they have already received wide recognition and have been sold to countries in the Middle East. The oil refined from agarwood, which can be sold at a maximum of 800 yuan per gram, has attracted the attention of some of the world’s best-known perfume brands, with some cooperative partnerships being established.

Boasting a tropical climate and plenty of sunlight, Hainan is suitable for planting tropical fruits. High-quality agricultural products, such as lemon with high zinc content and an aromatic scent, and juicy pummelos grown in Chengmai county, are also on display. Other agricultural products include black tea produced in the Wuzhishan section of the Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park.

“Hainan is not just a tourist destination in winter, but is also enjoyable in summer,” said a visitor surnamed Wang from northeast China’s Liaoning Province. He added that walking inside the Hainan Pavilion, which boasts diverse products, is really an eye-opening experience, and expressed the hope to revisit Hainan in the future.

