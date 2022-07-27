Bangladeshi fishermen restart fishing after 65 days break

Xinhua) 10:36, July 27, 2022

People unload Hilsa fish from boats at a fish landing station in Chattogram, Bangladesh, July 25, 2022. Bangladeshi fishermen on Monday restarted fishing in the coastal areas of the Bay of Bengal after a break of 65 days. Bangladesh banned fishing off its coast for 65 days from May 20 in order to help ensure the smooth breeding of fish and boost depleted fish stocks. (Xinhua)

People process Hilsa fish at a fish landing station in Chattogram, Bangladesh, July 25, 2022.

A vendor processes Hilsa fish at a fish landing station in Chattogram, Bangladesh, July 25, 2022.

A man unloads Hilsa fish from boats at a fish landing station in Chattogram, Bangladesh, July 25, 2022.

