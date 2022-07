We Are China

People enjoy themselves at beach during Eid al-Adha holiday in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh

Xinhua) 15:02, July 15, 2022

A man moves a make-shift life buoy at a beach during Eid al-Adha holiday in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, July 12, 2022. (Xinhua)

People enjoy horse riding at a beach during Eid al-Adha holiday in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, July 12, 2022. (Xinhua)

A man plays soccer at a beach during Eid al-Adha holiday in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, July 12, 2022. (Xinhua)

