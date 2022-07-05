524 people killed in 467 accidents in Bangladesh in June

Xinhua) 11:19, July 05, 2022

DHAKA, July 4 (Xinhua) -- As many as 524 people were killed and 821 injured in 467 road accidents in Bangladesh last month, says a report published here Monday.

According to Road Safety Foundation, a local non-government organisation, the deceased included 68 women and 73 children.

The foundation said it collected the data based on reports in nine national dailies, seven online news portals and electronic media in Bangladesh.

It said in a press release Monday that a total of 204 people died in 197 motorcycle accidents, which accounted for 38.93 percent of the total deaths.

Some 107 pedestrians and 86 drivers and helpers were killed in the accidents during this period.

