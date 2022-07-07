China's Red Cross donates 200,000 USD for flood victims in Bangladesh

Xinhua) 10:45, July 07, 2022

DHAKA, July 6 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Embassy in Bangladesh, on behalf of the Red Cross Society of China (RCSC), has donated 200,000 U.S. dollars to the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS) to assist those affected by the recent floods.

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming handed over the donation to BDRCS Chairman Major General ATM Abdul Wahab on Wednesday.

Li said at the handover ceremony that China is a long-standing partner for Bangladesh, and in the future, China is willing to strengthen cooperation with Bangladesh in the area of disaster relief and emergency response, so as to better serve the well-being of the two peoples.

Wahab said the floods in Sylhet in northeastern Bangladesh forced hundreds of thousands of people to take refuge as their neighborhoods were almost inundated.

This contribution from the RCSC will help the relief and recovery operations in the affected areas, he added.

(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Liang Jun)