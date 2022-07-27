Biden able to resume physical exercise: doctor

Xinhua) 10:17, July 27, 2022

WASHINGTON, July 26 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Joe Biden "feels well enough to resume his physical exercise regimen," his physician said on Tuesday.

Biden's symptoms of COVID-19 "have now almost completely resolved," according to the latest memo from White House physician Dr. Kevin O'Connor.

O'Connor added that Biden, who tested positive for COVID-19 last Thursday, will continue isolation on Tuesday.

Fully vaccinated and twice boosted, Biden has been taking Paxlovid, an antiviral therapy produced by Pfizer and given to patients with COVID-19.

Biden told reporters virtually on Monday that he's anticipating a return to in-person work by the end of the week.

