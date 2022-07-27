Home>>
Biden able to resume physical exercise: doctor
(Xinhua) 10:17, July 27, 2022
WASHINGTON, July 26 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Joe Biden "feels well enough to resume his physical exercise regimen," his physician said on Tuesday.
Biden's symptoms of COVID-19 "have now almost completely resolved," according to the latest memo from White House physician Dr. Kevin O'Connor.
O'Connor added that Biden, who tested positive for COVID-19 last Thursday, will continue isolation on Tuesday.
Fully vaccinated and twice boosted, Biden has been taking Paxlovid, an antiviral therapy produced by Pfizer and given to patients with COVID-19.
Biden told reporters virtually on Monday that he's anticipating a return to in-person work by the end of the week.
(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Biden anticipates return of in-person work later this week
- Biden's COVID-19 symptoms "almost completely resolved": doctor
- Biden's COVID-19 symptoms "improve significantly": doctor
- Biden's COVID-19 infection "most likely" caused by BA.5 variant: physician
- Biden's symptoms "have improved" after COVID-19 treatment: physician
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.