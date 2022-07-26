Biden's COVID-19 symptoms "almost completely resolved": doctor

Xinhua) 09:41, July 26, 2022

WASHINGTON, July 25 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Joe Biden's symptoms for COVID-19 had "now almost completely resolved," his physician said on Monday.

"When questioned, at this point he only notes some residual nasal congestion and minimal hoarseness," Dr. Kevin O'Connor wrote in a memo to the White House.

The update came four days after Biden tested positive for the coronavirus. He is quarantining at the White House while carrying out his presidential duties.

As part of the treatment for him, Biden, 79, has been taking Paxlovid, an antiviral therapy produced by Pfizer and given to patients with COVID-19.

"The President continues to tolerate treatment well. We will continue PAXLOVID as planned," O'Connor wrote. "He will continue low dose aspirin as an alternative type of blood thinner."

The causative agent for Biden's COVID-19 infection is "most likely" the BA.5 variant, preliminary sequencing results showed.

The Omicron subvariant "is particularly transmissible and he will continue to isolate in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations," O'Connor added on Monday.

COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations are on the rise in the United States, according to the CDC's latest COVID-19 data tracker weekly review.

Omicron BA.5 is the predominant variant across the United States, causing an estimated 78 percent of new cases, the review said.

A long list of Biden administration officials and U.S. lawmakers have contracted COVID-19 over the past few months.

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia tweeted on Monday that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

"I am fully vaccinated and boosted and am experiencing mild symptoms," Manchin said. "I will isolate and follow CDC guidelines as I continue to work remotely to serve West Virginians."

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the United States has exceeded 90 million, with over 1 million related deaths, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.

