Biden tests positive for COVID-19

U.S. President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn to board Marine One at the White House in Washington, D.C., the United States, July 20, 2022. U.S. President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. Biden, who was fully vaccinated and twice boosted, is experiencing very mild symptoms, according to a statement from the White House. (Photo by Ting Shen/Xinhua)

WASHINGTON, July 21 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

Biden, who was fully vaccinated and twice boosted, is experiencing very mild symptoms, according to a statement from the White House.

He has begun taking Paxlovid and will isolate at the White House and continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time, the statement said.

Biden, the statement added, has been in contact with members of the White House staff by phone this morning, and will participate in his planned meetings at the White House this morning via phone and Zoom from the residence.

The White House also said it will provide a daily update on Biden's status as he continues to carry out the full duties of the office while in isolation.

Biden's last previous test for COVID-19 was Tuesday when he had a negative test result, the White House said.

