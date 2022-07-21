Most Americans discontented with Biden, economy, state of country: poll

Xinhua) 09:48, July 21, 2022

NEW YORK, July 20 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. public's outlook on the state of the country has been the worst since 2009, its view on the economy the worst since 2011, and nearly 7 in 10 say U.S. President Joe Biden hasn't paid enough attention to the nation's most pressing problems, according to a new CNN poll.

"Biden's approval rating in the poll stands at 38 percent, with 62 percent disapproving. His approval ratings for handling the economy (30 percent) and inflation (25 percent) are notably lower," said CNN on Monday in its report of the survey.

Rising costs are a primary economic pressure for most Americans: 75 percent call inflation and the cost of living the most important economic problem facing their family. Last summer, that figure stood at 43 percent.

"The public's perceptions of the economy and of how things are going in the country overall are deeply negative and worsening," said the report.

Since the spring, the share saying things are going badly for the country has climbed 11 points to 79 percent, the highest since February 2009, and shy of the all-time worst reached in November 2008 by just four points, it added.

