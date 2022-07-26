Chinese defense minister urges enhanced China-Africa peace, security cooperation

Xinhua) 13:07, July 26, 2022

BEIJING, July 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister Wei Fenghe has called for enhancing China-Africa peace and security cooperation at the ministerial meeting of the second China-Africa Peace and Security Forum held via video link Monday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to the forum. The letter was read out by Wei at the meeting.

Attaching great importance to China-Africa peace and security cooperation, President Xi has put forward the initiative of building a China-Africa community with a shared future in the new era, pointing the way forward for China and Africa to strengthen solidarity and coordination and achieve common security, said Wei.

China and Africa should maintain close strategic communication, step up equipment and technological cooperation, deepen joint maritime exercises and training, and expand exchanges in professional fields, Wei said.

Representatives from African countries attending the meeting expressed appreciation of China's support and assistance to Africa in the areas of peace and security. They said African countries look forward to strengthening solidarity and cooperation with China.

About 50 ministerial-level officials and senior representatives from the African Union and African countries attended the forum.

