President's trip enhanced ties with Africa

(China Daily) 10:24, July 08, 2022

Editor's note: China Daily is publishing a series of stories reviewing President Xi Jinping's visits at home and abroad in the past decade, to showcase his vision for development in China and around the world.

Chinese President Xi Jinping (R front), accompanied by Rwandan President Paul Kagame, inspects the guard of honor before their talks in Kigali, Rwanda, July 23, 2018.[Photo/Xinhua]

Roads, bridges, railways show BRI cooperation fruits of Xi's 2018 journey to the continent

In May, construction of the Nyabarongo II Hydropower Plant on the upper reaches of the Nyabarongo River in Rwanda began.

When the 43.5 megawatt power plant is completed in early 2027, it will provide clean energy to the national grid and help the country achieve universal access to power, create jobs, improve flood control, reduce soil erosion and give a vital boost to the tourism industry.

The plant is one of the biggest projects supported by China in Rwanda and the latest example of collaboration stemming from Belt and Road Initiative agreements they signed in 2018.

President Xi Jinping was visiting Rwanda on July 23, 2018, and witnessed the signing of the agreements with Rwandan President Paul Kagame in Kigali, the nation's capital.

In an earlier meeting between the two, Xi said China welcomed Rwanda being part of the BRI. China encourages its companies to invest in Rwanda and contribute to its industrialization and modernization, he said.

China and Africa have worked closely together over the decades, and Beijing is willing to see a stronger Africa that is looking to integrate, Xi said.

Kagame said China is a reliable friend of Africa, the BRI is an important opportunity for Rwanda and Africa as a whole and Rwanda is willing to play a role in the BRI.

He applauded China's help to Rwanda in areas such as infrastructure development, agriculture and education, saying that it contributed to the modernization of Rwanda and improved the lives of its people.

During that July 2018 meeting, Xi also talked about their meeting in Beijing the previous year and said the two leaders had very good, in-depth talks.

Kagame invited Xi to visit Rwanda during the meeting, which led to the 2018 visit.

