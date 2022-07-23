African people know well who truly helps improve their well-being, says Chinese official

July 23, 2022

BEIJING, July 22 (Xinhua) -- African people have fair judgement on who can deliver high-quality infrastructure in Africa and is earnestly committed to improving their well-being, a Chinese spokesperson said Friday.

Wang Wenbin, the Foreign Ministry spokesperson, made the remarks in response to a poll of more than 1,000 policymakers from 25 African countries, which showed that the speed and reliability of China's infrastructure construction projects in African countries were higher than those of the European Union.

Wang said China has been cooperating with African countries in various ways within its capacity to help them upgrade their infrastructure and contribute to Africa's independent and sustainable development.

Since the launch of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in 2000, Chinese enterprises have built more than 10,000 kilometers of railways, nearly 100,000 kilometers of highways, almost 1,000 bridges, nearly 100 ports, and a great number of hospitals and schools across Africa, he said.

However, some forces have discredited the China-Africa cooperation by peddling the concept of so-called "high-quality infrastructure," Wang said.

China always supports international cooperation for Africa, and believes that on the premise of respecting African nations' sovereignty and listening to Africa's voice, all parties should give full play to their respective strengths and do more practical things for the African people, Wang said.

