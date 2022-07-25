Central China’s Nanyang carries forward intangible heritage of pyrography

People's Daily Online) 16:07, July 25, 2022

An artist works on a piece of pyrographic artwork at the Nanyang Pyrography Factory in Nanyang city, central China’s Henan Province. (Photo/Chen Hui)

Recently, artists at the Nanyang Pyrography Factory in Nanyang city, central China’s Henan Province were busy creating pyrographic works.

With a history of more than 2,000 years, Nanyang pyrography refers to a form of decorative art that involves the burning of different designs onto wood, silk and other materials with hot pokers or electrically-heated tools. Nanyang pyrography was listed in the fifth batch of national intangible cultural heritages.

Pyrographic artworks in Nanyang have 18 series, 136 varieties and over 1,000 designs.

Thanks to the simple, unique, and elegant style of Nanyang pyrography, pyrographic artworks from the city have been exported to more than 50 countries and regions including Europe, America, Oceania and Southeast Asia. Many pyrographic artworks in Nanyang are collected as treasures by domestic and foreign museums.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)