Chinese farmer helps fellow villagers make a fortune after inheriting traditional folk craft

People's Daily Online) 17:27, March 01, 2022

A farmer has become an inheritor of the national intangible cultural heritage gourd pyrography, a traditional artform involving burning designs onto dried hard-shell gourds with hot iron rods, having used this craft to help local villagers make a fortune.

Photo shows gourd pyrography works created by Xue Gailian. (Photo courtesy of Xue Gailian)

Having cultivated an interest in painting since childhood, Xue Gailian, a gourd grower in Wucun village, Wenshui county, north China’s Shanxi Province, came up with the idea of painting images onto her gourds, but the results were not to her liking. Later on, Xue learned the folk craft of gourd pyrography from her friends and developed her skills in the craft.

Xue explained that gourd pyrography combines hot iron rod painting together with carving techniques. To make her pyrographic gourd handicrafts more exquisite, the folk artist learned hot iron rod painting and deep-processing skills for gourd craftwork produced in east China’s Shandong Province and north China’s Tianjin Municipality.

Gradually, Xue’s pyrographic gourd handicrafts gained popularity among local villagers, who also showed an interest in learning the craft. Xue then established a gourd planting and processing base, where she teaches villagers how to grow gourds and create pyrographic gourd handicrafts for free twice a year, helping her fellow villagers to increase their incomes.

Photo shows gourd pyrography works created by Xue Gailian. (Photo courtesy of Xue Gailian)

According to Xue, Wucun village is now home to over 10 gourd processing plants, and more than 100 villagers have mastered gourd pyrography.

Under the influence of Xue, her two daughters returned to their hometown to start businesses after graduating from college, having engaged in the gourd craft just like their mother.

To attract more young people and better pass down the traditional craft, Xue has continuously made innovations by introducing more methods for decorating the gourds as well as adding modern-day elements. Xue has also promoted gourd pyrography in schools and communities, helping the traditional craft reach a wider audience.

“I will introduce modern gourd planting technologies, continue to refine gourd pyrography, and help villages improve their gourd processing skills, in this way expanding their incomes,” Xue said. Besides, she hopes that more and more people will appreciate the unique charm of the traditional Chinese folk craft.

Xue Gailian creates a gourd pyrography work. (Photo courtesy of Xue Gailian)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)