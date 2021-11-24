Central China's Nanyang carries forward intangible heritage of pyrograph handicraft
The Nanyang Pyrography Factory in Nanyang, central China's Henan Province has remained committed to maintaining and innovating the traditional craft of pyrography, a form of intangible cultural heritage, having done so for many years.
(Photo/Gao Song)
Nanyang Pyrography, which dates back to the Qin and Han dynasties (221 BCE to 220 CE), refers to a form of decorative art that involves the burning of different designs onto wood, leather or other materials with hot pokers or electrically-heated tools.
The factory seeks to promote the integration of contemporary themes into its artwork. For instance, a set of pyrograph handiworks recently produced by three artists focused on the dedication and entrepreneurship of the Chinese people.
(Photo/Gao Song)
(Photo/Gao Song)
(Photo/Gao Song)
