Central China's Nanyang carries forward intangible heritage of pyrograph handicraft

People's Daily Online) 10:02, November 24, 2021

The Nanyang Pyrography Factory in Nanyang, central China's Henan Province has remained committed to maintaining and innovating the traditional craft of pyrography, a form of intangible cultural heritage, having done so for many years.

(Photo/Gao Song)

Nanyang Pyrography, which dates back to the Qin and Han dynasties (221 BCE to 220 CE), refers to a form of decorative art that involves the burning of different designs onto wood, leather or other materials with hot pokers or electrically-heated tools.

The factory seeks to promote the integration of contemporary themes into its artwork. For instance, a set of pyrograph handiworks recently produced by three artists focused on the dedication and entrepreneurship of the Chinese people.

(Photo/Gao Song)

(Photo/Gao Song)

(Photo/Gao Song)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)