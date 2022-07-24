Senior CPC official addresses 5th Digital China Summit

Xinhua) 10:25, July 24, 2022

BEIJING, July 23 (Xinhua) -- Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, addressed the 5th Digital China Summit via video on Saturday.

Noting that major progress has been made in building a "digital China" since the 18th CPC National Congress, Huang called for more efforts to make new breakthroughs in key and core technologies and open up new prospects in infrastructure development.

Huang stressed that digital industrialization and industrial digitization should be vigorously promoted. He also required efforts to build a digital economy with data as the key element, accelerate the development of digital government, new smart cities and digital villages, and improve the digital literacy and skills of the general public.

The two-day summit, co-sponsored by authorities including the Cyberspace Administration of China, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, and the government of east China's Fujian Province, is being held in the provincial capital of Fuzhou. It will conclude on Sunday.

