5th Digital China Summit to focus on digital China initiative

Xinhua) 08:47, July 06, 2022

BEIJING, July 5 (Xinhua) -- The 5th Digital China Summit will be held in the city of Fuzhou in east China's Fujian Province from July 23 to 24, the organizers announced Tuesday.

The summit, co-sponsored by authorities including the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, and the provincial government of Fujian, will focus on innovation-driven new changes and digitalization-led new landscapes in pursuing the Digital China initiative.

A special exhibition will be held as part of the summit to display the latest achievements in building a "digital China" over the last five years. The organizers said there would also be a digital product expo at the summit.

Cao Shumin, deputy head of the CAC, said the summit adheres to its role as a platform to issue the country's policies on information technology development. It also showcases the latest achievements in pursuing the Digital China initiative, conducts exchanges on e-government and digital economy theories, and pools strengths to advance cooperation in relevant aspects.

