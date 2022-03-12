Digital economy heralds new opportunities for disabled

HEFEI, March 12 (Xinhua) -- Sitting behind a microphone in a wheelchair, Ma Qiong recorded for an audiobook, bringing various characters to life through her wonderful voice.

"I never thought I could someday earn a steady income using my voice just by working from the ease of home with only a computer and recording equipment," said the 38-year-old broadcaster from east China's Anhui Province.

A tragic accident at the age of 14 left her paralyzed. After many failed job searches, she found work as a broadcaster at Ximalaya FM, China's online audio-sharing platform, in 2017.

"Lacking relevant experience and training, I had to spend more than a year practicing Mandarin and learning the art of broadcast," Ma said. "To date, I have recorded over 10 audiobooks, garnering an average of over 100,000 clicks online. And the most popular one received over 100 million clicks."

"The internet has given an equal space for communication and development to the disabled," she said, adding that she has been able to forge more connections with society through the internet.

According to Ximalaya FM, the platform has more than 8,000 disabled broadcasters, with the highest annual income reaching nearly 1 million yuan (about 158,000 U.S. dollars) and the most popular album has been played over 800 million times online.

In addition to the self-efforts of people with disabilities, the Chinese government and companies are also making it easier for such people to find jobs and encouraging them to better integrate into society with the help of the internet.

"The employees of our company are all people with disabilities, and more than half of them are severely disabled," said Shen Nan, operation director of a tech company in the province's Suzhou City. "They can work in the office or from home using the internet."

The company has offered jobs to over 400 people with disabilities over the past two years, Shen noted.

"The company provides pre-job training so that such people can take up suitable work based on their individual conditions," said Chen Qi, a 33-year-old disabled employee. "The internet breaks the limits of time and space while helping us obtain stable jobs and live with dignity."

During the 13th Five-Year Plan period (2016-2020), more than 1.8 million jobs were offered to people with disabilities in urban and rural areas, according to the China Disabled Persons' Federation.

The country will continue to increase employment opportunities for the disabled in the fields of culture and art, mental health and internet services, stated an action plan issued by the State Council.

