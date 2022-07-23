Xinhua Commentary: Ethnic unity propels China toward a promising future

BEIJING, July 23 (Xinhua) -- By fostering ethnic unity and forging a strong sense of community for the Chinese nation, people of all 56 ethnic groups, led by the Communist Party of China (CPC), can provide enormous strength to achieve national rejuvenation.

China, a unified multiethnic country, is the result of collective efforts by the people of all ethnic groups, with unity in diversity being a notable aspect of the country.

People from all ethnic groups in China have maintained close ties over the long course of historical evolution, developed interdependently, and stood together in weal and woe, forming the modern, multi-ethnic Chinese nation and advancing social progress.

Since the establishment of the People's Republic of China, particularly since the beginning of reform and opening up in 1978, people of all ethnic groups have forged deeper social ties than ever before. And further exchanges, communication and integration of various ethnic groups are expected to contribute to the development of a more unified society.

Adapting Marxist ethnic theory to China's specific realities, the CPC has formulated sound and effective ethnic theories and policies, characterized by ethnic equality and unity, regional ethnic autonomy, and shared development and prosperity. All ethnic groups have enjoyed equality, unity and progress in a real sense under the socialist system.

Under the leadership of the CPC, all the 56 ethnic groups have shaken off absolute poverty and enjoyed a moderately prosperous society in all respects.

One of the notable strengths of China's governance system is upholding equality among all ethnic groups, thus, creating a strong sense of community for the Chinese nation to work jointly for common prosperity and development.

This power of unity will continue to ensure all ethnic groups nationwide strive together to fully build a modern socialist country.

In northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, for example, people have accomplished historic development achievements, and their sense of progress, happiness and security have considerably improved. The region has transformed from a relatively closed inland region to a frontier of opening up.

On the new journey in the new era, people of all ethnic groups in the autonomous region, closely united like the seeds of a pomegranate that stick together, are endeavoring to build Xinjiang into a beautiful place that is united, harmonious and prosperous, featuring progressive culture, pleasant living conditions, and sound ecological environment.

As a unified multiethnic China invincibly advances toward a promising future, the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation is inevitable.

