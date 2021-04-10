Epigraph shows ethnic unity in ancient China

XI'AN, April 9 (Xinhua) -- The epigraph of an ancient Uygur prince shows that ethnic unity always existed in ancient China.

The epigraph of the prince is preserved in the Tang West Market Museum in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Written in Chinese and old Turkic inscriptions, the epigraph recorded the short life of the prince, who in 794 came to Xi'an, known as Chang'an at the time, when he was 18 years old.

The prince died of illness one year after coming to Chang'an. The epigraph wrote about his life, while also recording how the Uygur people helped authorities of the Tang Dynasty (618-907) tame the An-shi Rebellion.

The Uygur people played an important role in helping the Tang Dynasty maintain its rule by helping tame turmoil and defend against invasions, said Hu Ji, a professor at Shaanxi Normal University.

"Such stories were never written specifically in history books in the past, so the epigraph has very high research value," Hu said.

