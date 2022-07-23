Home>>
Chinese mainland reports 128 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 11:34, July 23, 2022
BEIJING, July 23 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland Friday reported 128 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 42 in Gansu and 35 in Guangxi, the National Health Commission said Saturday.
Altogether 594 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified in 11 provincial-level regions on Friday.
A total of 97 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Friday, said the commission.
The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 221,542 on the Chinese mainland as of Friday.
Friday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.
