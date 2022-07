Chinese mainland reports 148 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 10:51, July 21, 2022

A medical worker injects a booster shot of COVID-19 vaccine for an 86-year-old citizen at Aoyuncun Subdistrict in Chaoyang District, Beijing, capital of China, July 13, 2022.(Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

BEIJING, July 21 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 148 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 52 in Guangxi and 49 in Gansu, the National Health Commission said Thursday.

Altogether 678 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified in 11 provincial-level regions.

A total of 69 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Wednesday, said the Commission in its report.

The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 221,339 on the Chinese mainland as of Wednesday.

Wednesday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)