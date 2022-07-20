Chinese mainland reports 108 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 11:03, July 20, 2022

Aerial photo taken on July 16, 2022 shows citizens standing in lines to take nucleic acid tests in Bengshan District of Bengbu City, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

BEIJING, July 20 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland Tuesday reported 108 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 47 in Gansu, 21 in Guangxi, and 20 in Guangdong, the National Health Commission said Wednesday.

Altogether 827 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified in 13 provincial-level regions on Tuesday.

A total of 91 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Tuesday, said the commission.

The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 221,270 on the Chinese mainland as of Tuesday.

Tuesday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Hongyu)