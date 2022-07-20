Chinese mainland reports 108 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
Aerial photo taken on July 16, 2022 shows citizens standing in lines to take nucleic acid tests in Bengshan District of Bengbu City, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)
BEIJING, July 20 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland Tuesday reported 108 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 47 in Gansu, 21 in Guangxi, and 20 in Guangdong, the National Health Commission said Wednesday.
Altogether 827 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified in 13 provincial-level regions on Tuesday.
A total of 91 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Tuesday, said the commission.
The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 221,270 on the Chinese mainland as of Tuesday.
Tuesday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.
Photos
Related Stories
- Vice premier says China not loosening COVID response
- WHO warns challenging autumn, winter amid escalating COVID-19 cases in Europe
- Western politicians politicize COVID-19 origins tracing to conceal inability to handle pandemic
- Hong Kong to distribute 295,000 RAT kits following sewage COVID-19 detection
- Chinese mainland reports 199 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.