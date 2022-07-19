Chinese mainland reports 199 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
Aerial photo taken on July 16, 2022 shows citizens standing in lines to take nucleic acid tests in Bengshan District of Bengbu City, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)
BEIJING, July 19 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland Monday reported 199 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 134 in Guangxi and 32 in Gansu, the National Health Commission said Tuesday.
Altogether 500 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified in 14 provincial-level regions on Monday.
A total of 122 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Monday, said the commission.
As of Monday, the total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 221,179 on the Chinese mainland.
Monday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.
Photos
