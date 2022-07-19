Chinese mainland reports 199 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 10:48, July 19, 2022

Aerial photo taken on July 16, 2022 shows citizens standing in lines to take nucleic acid tests in Bengshan District of Bengbu City, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

BEIJING, July 19 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland Monday reported 199 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 134 in Guangxi and 32 in Gansu, the National Health Commission said Tuesday.

Altogether 500 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified in 14 provincial-level regions on Monday.

A total of 122 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Monday, said the commission.

As of Monday, the total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 221,179 on the Chinese mainland.

Monday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.

