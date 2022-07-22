We Are China

Chinese mainland reports 106 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 11:09, July 22, 2022

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a citizen for nucleic acid testing in Bengshan District of Bengbu City, east China's Anhui Province, July 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

BEIJING, July 22 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland Thursday reported 106 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 52 in Gansu and 21 in Guangxi, the National Health Commission said Friday.

Altogether 774 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified in 12 provincial-level regions on Thursday.

A total of 106 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Thursday, said the commission.

The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 221,445 on the Chinese mainland as of Thursday.

Thursday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.

