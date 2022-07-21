Vice premier stresses improving aquatic environment in north China

Xinhua) 09:52, July 21, 2022

SHIJIAZHUANG, July 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua has stressed the need for continuous efforts to stem the overexploitation of groundwater in north China and improve the region's aquatic environment.

Hu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks while inspecting water conservancy work in Shandong and Hebei provinces from Tuesday to Wednesday.

Hu also attended a meeting of the coordination group for the comprehensive treatment of groundwater overexploitation in north China, which was held in Hengshui, Hebei Province.

Since 2018, remarkable progress has been made in the comprehensive treatment of groundwater overexploitation in north China, Hu said, noting the upturn seen in the region's groundwater level.

He called for unswerving efforts to carry out water diversion and replenishment, and ensure that the targets of this round of treatment are met this year.

Noting that the country's flood control work is entering a critical period, Hu urged local authorities in north China to fulfill their responsibilities to get through the flood season safe and sound.

