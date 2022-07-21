In pics: community-based day-care center for seniors in Hanshou County, Hunan Province
A senior citizen practices calligraphy at a community-based day-care center in Hanshou County, central China's Hunan Province, July 20, 2022.
Hanshou in recent years has set up community-based day-care centers for elderly people, providing a variety of leisure activities, health care and catering service to meet the need of senior citizens. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
A staff member distributes food for senior citizens at a community-based day-care center in Hanshou County, central China's Hunan Province, July 20, 2022.
Senior citizens read books at a community-based day-care center in Hanshou County, central China's Hunan Province, July 20, 2022.
A medical worker checks blood pressure of a senior citizen at a community-based day-care center in Hanshou County, central China's Hunan Province, July 20, 2022.
Senior citizens play table tennis at a community-based day-care center in Hanshou County, central China's Hunan Province, July 20, 2022.
Senior citizens play Chinese checkers at a community-based day-care center in Hanshou County, central China's Hunan Province, July 20, 2022.
Photos
