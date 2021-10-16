China provides subsidies to over 38 mln seniors in 2020

Xinhua) 10:54, October 16, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 15 (Xinhua) -- China provided subsidies for approximately 38.5 million elders in 2020, according to a bulletin on enhancing the welfare of seniors published on Friday.

Among the elderly, 31 million received subsidies under a project providing allowances for those over 80 years of age, and 5.35 million elders received subsidies under a plan to support elderly services, the bulletin said.

The document also shows that over 127 million elders over 65 years of age are enjoying health management services, and 91 municipal-level regions had launched hospice care trials by the end of 2020.

