Home>>
Veteran's life-with-granny videos go viral
(People's Daily App) 17:17, October 15, 2021
His videos of life with grandma have been warming the hearts of viewers since army veteran Tian Di returned to his hometown in Qingyang, Northwest China's Gansu Province.
Chinese traditionally honor their elders during Double Ninth Festival, a Chinese holiday observed on the ninth day of the ninth month in the lunar calendar, which falls today.
(Source: Kwai)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- 96-year-old grandma runs night snack stall for 30 years, wows netizens
- Granny, 70, lifts weights to online success
- Chinese seniors keep up with the times, learn to explore the digital world
- Seniors enjoy self-built hockey rink in NE China's city
- 74-year-old granny spends one hour every day in bodybuilding
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.