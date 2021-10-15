Veteran's life-with-granny videos go viral

(People's Daily App) 17:17, October 15, 2021

His videos of life with grandma have been warming the hearts of viewers since army veteran Tian Di returned to his hometown in Qingyang, Northwest China's Gansu Province.

Chinese traditionally honor their elders during Double Ninth Festival, a Chinese holiday observed on the ninth day of the ninth month in the lunar calendar, which falls today.

(Source: Kwai)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Bianji)