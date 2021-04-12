96-year-old grandma runs night snack stall for 30 years, wows netizens

People's Daily Online) 17:17, April 12, 2021

A video clip of a 96-year-old granny has brought inspiration to many due to her agile movements, clear thinking and the way she lives her life to the fullest every day.

The grandma from Zhengzhou, capital of central China’s Henan province, comes out to set up a snack stall at 11 p.m. and closes up shop at 5 a.m. the next morning, and has stuck to this routine for more than 30 years. In the morning, she buys vegetables for her snack business and she usually rests in the afternoon.

When asked why she spends so much energy running a night business, the granny said she likes to keep herself busy and prefers to do something worthwhile rather than spend her time idly. Her children have tried to persuade her to quit, but she refused, saying she finds pleasure in it.

The grandma said nothing is easy in the world, but she has no expectations about how much she can make from her business. “When more people buy my products, I make more money, and when fewer people buy them, I make less money. This is what business is all about,” she said.

Despite winning praise for being even more hardworking than many young people, the grandma said modestly that young people are in the prime of their lives striving to achieve their goals, and elderly people should learn from them instead.

