S.Korean, Gabonese presidents hold talks in Seoul

Xinhua) 16:48, July 20, 2022

SEOUL, July 20 (Xinhua) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and Gabonese President Ali Bongo Ondimba held talks in Seoul on Wednesday, according to the South Korean presidential office.

Yoon said during the talks that he hoped to expand cooperation with resource-rich Gabon in the fields of infrastructure construction, information technology and climate change.

Bongo said he also hoped to expand cooperation with South Korea, and took note of South Korea's plan to hold a special meeting in 2024 between Yoon and leaders of African countries.

Yoon asked the Gabonese president to pay special attention to South Korea's bid to host World Expo 2030 in the southeastern port city of Busan, and Bongo said he will make efforts to support South Korea's bid.

The two presidents also exchanged views on the situation on the Korean Peninsula.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Hongyu)