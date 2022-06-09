Former presidential office of S. Korea open to public

Xinhua) 09:08, June 09, 2022

People visit the Main Office Building of Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul, South Korea, June 8, 2022.

The country's former presidential office Cheong Wa Dae or the Blue House has been open to the public since May 10. The interior of some facilities of Cheong Wa Dae was also open to visitors on May 26. According to the Cultural Heritage Administration, about 620,000 successful applicants toured the vast compound. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

People line up to visit the Yeongbin-Gwan of Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul, South Korea, June 8, 2022.

People visit Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul, South Korea, June 8, 2022.

People line up to visit the Main Office Building of Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul, South Korea, June 8, 2022.

People take photos when visiting the Main Office Building of Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul, South Korea, June 8, 2022.

People line up to visit the Main Office Building of Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul, South Korea, June 8, 2022.

People line up to visit the Yeongbin-Gwan of Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul, South Korea, June 8, 2022.

People visit the Yeongbin-Gwan of Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul, South Korea, June 8, 2022.

People take photos when visiting the Main Office Building of Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul, South Korea, June 8, 2022.

People visit the Main Office Building of Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul, South Korea, June 8, 2022.

People visit the Main Office Building of Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul, South Korea, June 8, 2022.

