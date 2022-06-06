Combined forces in South Korea fire 8 missiles: Yonhap

Xinhua) 10:49, June 06, 2022

SEOUL, June 6 (Xinhua) -- South Korea-U.S. joint forces fired eight ground-to-ground ballistic missiles off South Korea's east coast on Monday, Yonhap news agency reported citing South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The combined forces launched eight ground-to-ground Army Tactical Missile System missiles from an east coastal region in Gangwon province for about 10 minutes from 4:45 a.m. local time (1945 GMT).

The South Korean side fired seven missiles, while the U.S. side launched one, according to Yonhap.

