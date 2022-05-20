Home>>
South Koreans flock to visit Blue House park
By Ma Fei, Mang Jiuchen and Yi Shengnan (People's Daily App) 17:11, May 20, 2022
South Korea’s former presidential house the Blue House has been open to the public since May 10, the same day as the inauguration of President Yoon Suk-yeol.
The house was the office and home of South Korean leaders from 1948. But Yoon moved the presidential office to the Ministry of National Defense.
Some 26,000 people visited on the first day. People can visit only the exterior of the building.
The interior will open to the public after the processing of sensitive equipment and documents.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Hongyu)
Photos
- China’s central bank to issue commemorative coins on cultural theme of auspiciousness, including two heart-shaped coins
- Population of endangered black-headed gulls exceeds 10,000 mark in NE China’s coastal city of Panjin
- China's self-developed floating airship breaks record
- Chinese germplasm bank conserves biodiversity in warm temperate zone
Related Stories
- China, South Korea agree to boost pragmatic cooperation
- Commentary: For a stronger Asia-Pacific community, China and S. Korea should forge closer ties
- S.Korea's headline inflation hits 13.5-year high on soaring energy price
- S.Korean president-elect nominates 8 ministers
- Ex-S.Korean president Park Geun-hye leaves Samsung Medical Center
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.