South Koreans flock to visit Blue House park

By Ma Fei, Mang Jiuchen and Yi Shengnan (People's Daily App) 17:11, May 20, 2022

South Korea’s former presidential house the Blue House has been open to the public since May 10, the same day as the inauguration of President Yoon Suk-yeol.

The house was the office and home of South Korean leaders from 1948. But Yoon moved the presidential office to the Ministry of National Defense.

Some 26,000 people visited on the first day. People can visit only the exterior of the building.

The interior will open to the public after the processing of sensitive equipment and documents.

