Ex-S.Korean president Park Geun-hye leaves Samsung Medical Center

Xinhua) 08:28, March 25, 2022

Former South Korean President Park Geun-hye speaks to reporters when leaving the Samsung Medical Center in Seoul, South Korea, March 24, 2022.

Park Geun-hye, who had been imprisoned over corruption charges, was admitted to a hospital in Seoul on Nov. 22, 2021. She was set free on Dec. 31, 2021 under a special pardon granted by the incumbent President Moon Jae-in. (NEWSIS/Handout via Xinhua)

