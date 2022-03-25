Ex-S.Korean president Park Geun-hye leaves Samsung Medical Center
Former South Korean President Park Geun-hye speaks to reporters when leaving the Samsung Medical Center in Seoul, South Korea, March 24, 2022.
Park Geun-hye, who had been imprisoned over corruption charges, was admitted to a hospital in Seoul on Nov. 22, 2021. She was set free on Dec. 31, 2021 under a special pardon granted by the incumbent President Moon Jae-in. (NEWSIS/Handout via Xinhua)
