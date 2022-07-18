S. Korean president's approval rating falls to 33.4 pct: poll
SEOUL, July 18 (Xinhua) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol's approval rating fell 3.6 percentage points over the week to 33.4 percent last week, a weekly poll showed Monday.
The negative assessment on Yoon's conduct of state affairs gained 6.3 percentage points to 63.3 percent, according to local pollster Realmeter.
Support for the ruling conservative People Power Party dipped 1.8 percentage points over the week to 39.1 percent last week.
The main liberal opposition Democratic Party's approval rating rose 2.4 percentage points to 44.2 percent.
The minor progressive Justice Party garnered 4.1 percent of support score last week, down 0.7 percentage point from the prior week.
The results were based on a survey of 2,519 voters conducted from last Monday to Friday. It had plus and minus 2.0 percentage points in margin of error with a 95-percent confidence level.
