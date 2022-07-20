China strongly opposes Pelosi's plan to visit Taiwan

Xinhua) 08:19, July 20, 2022

BEIJING, July 19 (Xinhua) -- A spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of China's State Council on Tuesday voiced strong opposition to U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's plan to visit China's Taiwan region.

"We resolutely oppose any official exchange between the United States and Taiwan," said Zhu Fenglian, the spokesperson, adding that the repeated provocative comments and acts of some members of the U.S. Congress lately are nothing but attempts to obstruct China's reunification process.

Zhu urged relevant U.S. Congress members to understand the high sensitivity of the Taiwan question, cease provocations, and refrain from offering any support to separatist elements advocating "Taiwan independence."

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Du Mingming)